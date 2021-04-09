NDCS Staff Members Positive For COVID
(KFOR NEWS April 9, 2021) Four more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Two staff members are employed at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) and two are employed at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF). All staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 557. Five hundred and forty-nine of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
