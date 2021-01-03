NDCS: More COVID-19 Cases Among Staff at Four Facilities
January 3, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – On Saturday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus . The staff members are employed at the following locations: Nebraska State Penitentiary (1), Omaha Correctional Center (1), Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (1) and Cornhusker State Industries (1). All staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 472. Three hundred and eighty-six of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.