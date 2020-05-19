NDCS Inmate Tests Positive For COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2020) A 4th inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nebraska Department of Corrections Director, Director Scott R. Frakes, says the inmate has been identified as a close contact of another inmate who tested positive for the virus, and has been under quarantine.
Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the person who recently tested positive.
