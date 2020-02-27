NDCS Employee Arrested

(KFOR NEWS February 27, 2020) 58 year old, Brenda Alvarado, a chemical dependency counselor at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on February 25th for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
Alvarado has been employed by NDCS since July 2018 and has only worked at OCC. Alvarado resigned her position at NDCS and was booked into the Douglas County jail. Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.
