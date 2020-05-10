NDCS Director: Another NDCS Staff Member Positive For Cornavirus; None Among Inmates So Far
On Saturday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that a staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is employed at the agency’s Staff Training Academy (STA). The person is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who work in that building as to the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider. To date, eight employees with NDCS have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three inmates housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) are being tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a precautionary measure.
“We are acting out of an abundance of caution in this situation. The individuals have not displayed any symptoms or expressed any medical complaints, but were in close proximity to a staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” stated Director Scott Frakes, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
The three individuals will receive notification when the test results come in. Until then, they will remain in quarantine. So far, no inmates at NDCS facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first tests administered to any incarcerated individuals in NDCS.
