NDCS COVID Count Up To 185
(KFOR NEWS 10/26/2020) Four more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.
Two staff members are employed at the Work Ethic Camp. The other two staff members work at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln and the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. All 4 staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 185. 149 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
READ MORE: Coronavirus In Nebraska Remains High