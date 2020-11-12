NDCS COVID Count Now More Than 240
(KFOR NEWS November 12, 2020) Four more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). 3 are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The 4th person is employed at the Central Office. All four staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 242. One hundred and eighty-five of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
