NDCS Announces New Cases of COVID-19 Among Staffers
On Saturday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that three staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). One staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The other two are employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC). All three affected staff members are self-isolating at home.This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 85.
This comes after a report on Friday that the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln is under quarantine, due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among inmates. More than 200 inmates agreed to undergo testing at the facility on Thursday, September 10. Thirty of those results were positive and came from multiple housing units.
