NCBB Needs Blood Donors

(KFOR NEWS November 2, 2021) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) needs blood and platelet donors.
NCBB helps supply nearly 23 local hospitals. Schedule an appointment online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 402-486-9414.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank follows strict safety protocols for donors and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
- In good health
- 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available onNCBB.ORG)
- At least 110 pounds
- Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
- Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Visit NCBB.ORG to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the following public blood drives:
11/05/21…Raymond Central High School, 1800 West Agnew Road – Raymond from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
11/09/21…Lincoln Police Department, 575 South 10th Street – Lincoln from 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
11/10/21…Palmyra High School, 425 F Street – Palmyra from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
11/15/21…Southeast Community College – Lincoln Campus, 8800 O Street – Lincoln from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
11/16/21…Crete Carrier Corporation, 400 NW 56th Street – Lincoln from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
11/17/21…Lincoln Christian High School, 5801 S. 84th Street – Lincoln from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm
11/20/21…Lolo’s Angels Inc at St Robert Bellarmine Church- Mainelli Parish Center – Omaha from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
11/22/21…University of Nebraska Corn Bowl, 1400 R Street – Lincoln from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
11/30/21…Doane University, 1014 Boswell Ave – Crete from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm
READ MORE: Search Begins For New LPS Superintendent