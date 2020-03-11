NCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournaments Closed Off To Fans
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 11)-NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday on Twitter that the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will have attendances limited to essential staff and immediate family members only.
Emmert said the decision was guided by conversations with public health officials and the NCAA Board of Governors concerning the Coronavirus health crisis.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sport, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” said Emmert. “The decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
The NCAA said they will continue to monitor information and make adjustments as needed.
