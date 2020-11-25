Natural Resources District Seeks Board Member
Lincoln, NE (November 24, 2020) The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill a Board seat, following the passing of Subdistrict 3 Director Mike DeKalb. Applicants must be a resident of the Subdistrict, and they must be a registered voter. Subdistrict 3 includes northeast Lincoln and extends north and west, including Davey, Ceresco and Prairie Home.
Qualified individuals interested in being appointed by the Board to fill the vacancy from January 7, 2021 through 2022 must submit a letter of application and qualifications to the Board by noon on Friday, December 4 th . The Board plans to fill the vacancy at its December 16, 2020 regular monthly meeting. Selected candidates will be interviewed virtually by the Executive Subcommittee of the LPSNRD Board on Friday December 11 th . The Executive Subcommittee will, then, make a recommendation to the full Board.
Details on how to apply can be found at https://www.lpsnrd.org/.