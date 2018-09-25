City Councilwoman, Cyndi Lamm, plans to register voters Tuesday afternoon for Lancaster County and Nebraska Statewide Elections. Lamm will host a Voter Registration Day event at Anderson Branch Library from Noon to 1pm as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters.

The goal for the 2018 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls this November.

“Our democracy works best when more citizens show up and participate, which makes our election results more representative of what we, the people, want. We’re better off when our elections reflect everyone in our community,” said Councilwoman Lamm.

Lamm continued to further state, “One of the best ways to do that is to ensure that every eligible American is registered to vote, regardless of party affiliation or other views – because if we let democracy itself get thrown under the bus of partisan politics, we all lose.”

As an unofficial nonpartisan national “holiday” for democracy, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.

Nebraskans can register online at https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration. Supporters can also follow National Registration Day activities through social media on September 25 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.

WHEN:

National Voter Registration Day

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

WHERE:

Anderson Branch Library

3635 Touzalin Ave

Lincoln, NE 68507

