National Retirement Security Week

2 of every 3 Americans are worried about retirement…that includes Nebraskans. The state is the 31st most retirement ready state in the country, according to one of the nation’s leading small business 401k retirement plan providers. Colorado is #1…South Dakota is #50, 67% of Americans are either “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about how they will afford retirement. 4 in 10 Americans don’t understand retirement savings. 40% of Americans feel like they don’t understand how retirement really works and wish they knew more.