National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday
(KFOR NEWS April 29, 2022) This Saturday, April 30th, the Omaha Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Lincoln to reduce the amount of prescription-controlled drugs available for misuse.
Two sites will be available for safe, convenient, and anonymous disposal:
Nebraska State Capitol…1445 K Street, Lincoln…12-2 p.m…Curbside on the north side of the building
Hy-Vee…5010 O Street, Lincoln…10-2 p.m.
The DEA successfully hosts National Prescription Take Back day twice every year. This April marks the 22nd National Take Back Day. Last year, the DEA successfully collected and disposed of over four thousand pounds of medication in Nebraska, details are available on their website. If you miss this DEA National Prescription Take Back Day, many pharmacies will take unused medications year round. To find a disposal location near you, visit: https://www.nebraskameds.org
