National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Returns Saturday October 28

(KFOR Lincoln October 28, 2023) The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its partners will host the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 28, at nearly 170 collection sites across the five state DEA Omaha Division. The public is invited to safely dispose of tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs at Take Back locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

The DEA Omaha Division encompasses Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Law enforcement agencies nationwide have partnered with DEA to provide more than 4,000 Take Back sites for people to safely dispose of unneeded prescription medications. A complete list of Take Back sites can be found at www.DEATakeBack.com.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to rid your home of any prescription medications that are no longer needed,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “In addition, consider using this day as a time to sit down with family and friends and have the conversation about prescription safety and the consequences of drug experimentation. These conversations can be hard to start, but they are so important in raising awareness to the dangers of drug use.”

To date, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,650 tons of medication from circulation since its inception 2010.