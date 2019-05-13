(KFOR May 13, 2019) In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. During National Police Week, Lincoln Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, has authorized personnel to drape their badges to honor those who have passed before us in the line of duty.

LPD & LSO National Police Week Ceremony

Tuesday, May 14th at 12:00 p.m.

East steps of the Justice and Law Enforcement Center

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Wednesday, May 15th from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

The run begins at 14th and W Street and ends on the east steps of the Justice and Law Enforcement Center. The run will be followed by a brief ceremony.

