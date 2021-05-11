National Police Week

(KFOR NEWS May 11, 2021) From 1917 to 2020, there have been 7 police officers who have died in the line of duty.
They will be remembered today (Tuesday) in a Noon ceremony on the front steps of the Hall of Justice. 50 year old, Mario Herrera, was the latest officer to be killed. He was helping serving an arrest warrant at 33rd and Vine when he was shot August 26th last year, dying of his wounds 12 days later on September 7th.
Lincoln Police Department, NE
EOW: Monday, September 7, 2020
Cause: Gunfire
Lincoln Police Department, NE
EOW: Friday, February 9, 1968
Cause: Motorcycle crash
Lincoln Police Department, NE
EOW: Thursday, August 10, 1967
Cause: Gunfire
Lincoln Police Department, NE
EOW: Friday, December 16, 1966
Cause: Gunfire
Lincoln Police Department, NE
EOW: Monday, September 26, 1949
Cause: Motorcycle crash
Lincoln Police Department, NE
EOW: Friday, September 9, 1932
Cause: Gunfire