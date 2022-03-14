(KFOR NEWS March 14, 2022) MARCH 14th is National Pi Day, a nod to the first three digits of the mathematical constant 3.14. Falling on Albert Einstein’s birthday, Pi Day is celebrated by math fans all around the world – often with pie to celebrate all things pi!
Brainly,
the largest online homework help community, surveyed 900 American students about math and pi, and found that math is not universally disliked as the cliche would suggest.
When asked to select their favorite subject in school, students answered:
-
Math (26.4%)
-
Science (20.3%)
-
English (20.1%)
-
Social Studies or History (18%)
-
Other (15.2%)
The Top 5 States Where Math is Students’ Favorite Subject:
-
New Jersey (41.7%)
-
Massachusetts (41.6%)
-
New Hampshire (37.6%)
-
Maryland (36.5%)
-
New York (36.2%)
Brainly’s survey yielded some surprising insights about what students know about pi:
-
74% of students said they are confident they know how to write the number for pi, but…
-
55.3% of students could identify the first 5 digits of pi
-
34% of high school students who said they knew how to write pi, chose the wrong option
-
30.5% of students know that pi is defined as the radio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter
-
49.1% of the students know that pi is an irrational number
Just for fun, when polled about their favorite pie flavors, students responded:
-
Chocolate (22.7%)
-
Apple (22.1%)
-
Lemon meringue (15.9%)
-
Blueberry (12.3%)
-
Cherry (8.4%)
-
None (18.6%)
>> The value of pi was first calculated by Archimedes of Syracuse (287–212 BC), one of the greatest mathematicians of the ancient world.