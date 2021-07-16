      Weather Alert

National High School Finals Rodeo Gets Underway At The Lancaster Event Center

Jul 16, 2021 @ 7:14am

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–Much of the action at the National High School Finals of Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center won’t take place until later in the weekend, but check-ins started Thursday and preliminary activities will be done Friday and Saturday.

Performance times in various events at the rodeo will be 7 pm Sunday  and at 9am and 7pm Monday through Saturday, July 24.  Click the links below to see the tentative schedule of events.

NHSFR Order of Events

NHSFR Schedule

Connect With Us Listen To Us On