National High School Finals Rodeo Gets Underway At The Lancaster Event Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–Much of the action at the National High School Finals of Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center won’t take place until later in the weekend, but check-ins started Thursday and preliminary activities will be done Friday and Saturday.
Performance times in various events at the rodeo will be 7 pm Sunday and at 9am and 7pm Monday through Saturday, July 24. Click the links below to see the tentative schedule of events.
NHSFR Order of Events
NHSFR Schedule