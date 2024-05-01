National Guard to Be Deployed to Tornado-Stricken Areas of Elkhorn, West Omaha

This picture of the tornado is looking west from Interstate 80 east of Waverly. (Courtesy of Tom Millett)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 30)–There will be a deployment of Nebraska National Guard Soldiers to areas of Elkhorn and west Omaha hit hard by last Friday’s tornado.

Governor Jim Pillen on Tuesday ordered the deployment, after Douglas County officials have requested personnel from the National Guard who can assist in the deterrence of looting and with the management of heavy vehicle traffic.

The National Guard will deploy approximately two dozen soldiers starting as early as Wednesday evening and through the next two weeks.