NASA Grant to UN-L

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska has received a $250,000 grant to create a space law network. Matt Schaefer is co-director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln law school’s Space, Cyber and Telecommunications Law Program, and he says the NASA grant allows the new Space Law Network to fund legal internships at NASA as well as bring students from all over the U.S. to numerous national conferences, where they’ll hear from leading scholars. Elsbeth Magilton is executive director of the law school program, and she says the Space Law Network’s key objective “is to implement a system to support, educate and provide opportunities to law students across the country interested in space law and policy.”

