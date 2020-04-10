Narcotics Task Force Arrests Two Women After Warrant Served At North Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Two women are in jail, following a drug raid at a north Lincoln home on Thursday afternoon.
Lincoln Police and the Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at the home near 22nd and Potter, where there was evidence of drug sales happening. Officers used the warrant and found small plastic bags, $400 cash and scales. About 19 grams of meth was found, along with 600 unknown pills, marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Police arrested 34-year-old Jerah Stovall for possession of a firearm with a drug violation, possessing meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by prohibited person, and possessing money while violating drug law. The other woman, 29-year-old Kapricessia Stoehr, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Investigators said Stoehr was hiding meth pipes under her seat when officers arrived.