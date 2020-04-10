      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Narcotics Task Force Arrests Two Women After Warrant Served At North Lincoln Home

Apr 10, 2020 @ 10:19am

Jerah Stovall (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Capricessia Stoehr (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Two women are in jail, following a drug raid at a north Lincoln home on Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Police and the Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at the home near 22nd and Potter, where there was evidence of drug sales happening.  Officers used the warrant and found small plastic bags, $400 cash and scales.  About 19 grams of meth was found, along with 600 unknown pills, marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jerah Stovall for possession of a firearm with a drug violation, possessing meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by prohibited person, and possessing money while violating drug law.  The other woman, 29-year-old Kapricessia Stoehr, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Investigators said Stoehr was hiding meth pipes under her seat when officers arrived.

Blaze Events
Megadeth
2 months ago
Vampire Weekend
7 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
2 months ago
Joe Rogan
2 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
2 months ago