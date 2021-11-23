      Weather Alert

Narcotics Task Force Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation

Nov 23, 2021 @ 1:11pm

Maureen Deinert (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night recovered drugs and money from a Havelock area home and made two arrests.

According to Police Officer Erin Spilker, a search warrant was served in the 6400 block of Logan Avenue, as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.  Inside, investigators found 23.1 grams of methamphetamine along with a small amount of marijuana, pills, and money. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $1,600.

Spilker says one resident, 54-year-old Darren Cink, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of money while violating a drug law.  Another resident, 32-year-old Maureen Deinert, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Blaze Events
Static X
2 months ago
Greta Van Fleet
2 weeks ago
Steve Vai
2 months ago
TOOL
2 months ago
Yungblud
4 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On