Narcotics Task Force Arrests Three People In Follow Up Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–Three people are in jail, following a drug investigation that authorities were following up on this week.
Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Tuesday night happened to be following up on a drug investigation in the area of 64th and Francis, when they saw three people walk out a home and leave in a car. A few minutes later, officers contacted the three people in a parking lot near 56th and Holdrege. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said 40-year-old Daniel Drews took off on foot and dropped a backpack he was carrying.
Drews was soon taken into custody, where officers then found 33 grams of methamphetamine on him, along with 240 grams of marijuana and a fixed-blade knife. A .45 caliber handgun was found inside the backpack. Drews was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of money while violating a drug statute.
The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Doctrya West, and another passenger, 42-year-old Justin Chilcott, were arrested and put in jail for possession of a controlled substance.