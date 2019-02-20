Narcotics Bust Lands 10 in Jail After Warrant is Served in Northeast Lincoln Home

A narcotics bust in northeast Lincoln netted ten arrests for the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

Lincoln Police officer Angela Sands says the task force served the warrant around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 4841 Hartley. Suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and various paraphernalia were found in the home. Sands tells KFOR News each person was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

The task force arrested 46-year-old Darrell Maynard, 29-year-old Ashley Oconnell, 42-year-old Alisha Reed, 32-year-old Peter Jacobsson, 22-year-old Jerrin Ewings, 27-year-old Jamie Carrico, 39-year-old Shanna Huggins, 25-year-old Vu Huynh, 48-year-old Marie Garleigh, and 28-year-old Ryan Thomas.

