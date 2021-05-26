Name of Standing Bear High School In South Lincoln Presented To LPS Board
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–An LPS school naming committee has suggested the name of the new high school at 70th and Saltillo Road be named after Ponca Tribe Chief Standing Bear.
The committee presented the name to the Lincoln School Board on Tuesday night. Larry Wright, Jr. is the chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and says this was a great opportunity.
“To lead the country and show how this can be done in a good way that representative and respectful of indigenous people in this state and across the country,” Wright told board members. “But it also embraces all the different ethnicities and people as a whole in this city on what the high school can represent.”
The board will vote to approve the name at the next school board meeting. The school is set to be completed by the fall of 2023.