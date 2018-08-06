Naked-Sword Wielding Man Confronts Armed Dog Walker
By Lincoln News
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

You read that right. Lincoln Police say a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 2100 block of SW 9th Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, getting ready to walk his dog, when a naked man approached the vehicle with a sword.

The victim said the naked man tapped on the car window with his sword. The victim then took a rifle that was in his car and chased after the naked man until the nude individual disappeared.

The victim described the man as a white male in this 30’s, over 6’ tall with a skinny build.

