Naked Funko

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: (L-R) Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Funko Pop has done it again. Pick up your very own Blink 182’s ‘What’s My Age Again?’ Funko Pop.

This Blink 182 Funko Pop exclusive features ‘Pixelated Runners’ three-pack of POP! vinyl figures, featuring Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge mid-jog. Just like the video, The figures have plastic pixels

Order you new Blink 182 collectable via Hot Topic and Bompa.

