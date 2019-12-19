N-121 Bridge Opening Ahead of Schedule

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced Thursday, that the opening of the N-121 bridge south of Yankton, just west of US-81, will be on Friday, December 20th.
This announcement comes ahead of the scheduled December 31st completion date.
The Gavins Point East project was the final contract to be awarded on a bridge reconstruction project in the State of Nebraska as a result of damage sustained from the March 2019 flooding event.
The NDOT partnered with contractor, Dixon Construction Co. of Correctionville, Iowa, who received the $5,598,342 emergency contract for the project. This included $1,607,162 to repair the existing bridge, with work beginning on August 12th.
