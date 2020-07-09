      Weather Alert

My OTHER show!

Jul 9, 2020 @ 10:23am

For the most part the Football leagues are back!

Yeah you may call it soccer but whatever – MLS, Premier Leagues, Bundesliga, La Liga are back – minus the crowds of course.

BUT HEY IT’S LIVE SPORT!

We are doing a live show Thursday afternoon at 3:30 thru our FB page – ask questions, chime in or mebbe learn something? I learn a lil every show!

With my co-host Mark Purkoski (American Outlaws; Lincoln President) we’ll run thru as much as we can in about 45 minutes with 2 special guests.

The American Outlaws were started RIGHT HERE in Lincoln, NE – now 30,000 members and 200 chapters AROUND THE WORLD!

https://www.facebook.com/THEREALFOOTBALLSHOW

 

 

 

Blaze Events
FOZZY
7 months ago
Vampire Weekend – CANCELLED
10 months ago
Adelitas Way
5 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
5 months ago
Joe Rogan
5 months ago