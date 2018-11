As the very first IceboxTV host, I can’t really screw up! It’s a quick chat with the coach in the first and second intermissions, hosting the ice contests and coming soon – section interactions during the media time-outs, not a tough gig for a guy who has a face for radio! Ha! The Stars organization has been super supportive (believe it or not, I WAS TERRIFIED) and great at coaching what is working and what we can make better. See you at the Icebox SOON!