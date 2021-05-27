Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting.
Do you have a few extra bucks laying around? If not, you have a little bit of time to scrape together some cash for the next Julien’s Auction.
The upcoming “Music Icon’s auction will include: Alex Van Halen’s drum kit from the 1980 “Invasion” tour along with items previously owned by such legends as The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix. The upcoming “Music Icons” auction, which will be open for bids June 11th through June 13th.
Have a look at the auction items from Julien’s