Murder Victim In Arizona Has Connections To Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–A homicide case in Arizona from more than 25 years ago that went cold and recently was reopened has a Nebraska connection.
The Coconino County, Arizona Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Robert Bresson was last seen in the spring of 1995 in the community of Why, Arizona, but his remains were found buried in an area northeast of Flagstaff. Investigators say Bresson has connections to the state of Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska. A subsequent autopsy revealed Bresson was murdered and in August 2016, DNA technology identified him.
No suspects have been named in the case, but if you have any information about the disappearance and death of Robert Bresson, contact Detective Meyer at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-226-5089.