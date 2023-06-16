Murder Charges To Be Dropped Against Alleged Gunman In Sept. 2022 Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–First-degree murder charges against a man suspected of shooting and killing a 33-year-old Omaha man in a downtown Lincoln alley way last September will be dropped by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.

In a news release to KFOR News on Thursday, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said there isn’t sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jahhrasta Fletcher was not acting in self-defense when he killed 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha. The dismissal would also impact previously filed charges against two co-defendants that allegedly were accessory to a felony.

Fletcher will stay in jail on other criminal charges for drugs and weapons. Brannon was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 25, 2022 in an alley near 18th and “O”, after surveillance video showed he and Fletcher encounter each other, where shots were fired.