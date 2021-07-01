Murder Charge Filed Against Lincoln Man In Wife’s Death
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has filed a first-degree murder charge against an 80-year-old Lincoln man in connection to his 78-year-old wife’s shooting death at their home near 18th and Dakota.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Thursday morning told the media about the updated charge against John Kotopka, who allegedly shot Janet Kotopka on June 20. She died three days later. Originally, John Kotopka was charged with first-degree assault, but the Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed the first-degree murder charge.
Janet Kotopka had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.