Multiple Guns Stolen From Lincoln Home

Feb 19, 2020 @ 4:02pm

LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-Lincoln Police are looking for guns that were stolen from a house that was listed for sale.

Officers said a 23-year-old man Monday reported guns were taken from his house that was listed for sale near the 2600 Block of S. 39th Street. The man told police he left a few things at the home in the process of moving out.

He said two handguns, a .22 rifle, and an AR 15 were stolen.

Police said the house was shown to several people, and the investigation is ongoing.

