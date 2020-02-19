Multiple Guns Stolen From Lincoln Home
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-Lincoln Police are looking for guns that were stolen from a house that was listed for sale.
Officers said a 23-year-old man Monday reported guns were taken from his house that was listed for sale near the 2600 Block of S. 39th Street. The man told police he left a few things at the home in the process of moving out.
He said two handguns, a .22 rifle, and an AR 15 were stolen.
Police said the house was shown to several people, and the investigation is ongoing.
