Multiple Fatalities In Milwaukee Shooting
MILWAUKEE(AP Feb. 26)-Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.
WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. Multiple local media citing unidentified sources reported fatalities at the scene, including the shooter.
There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car.
Milwaukee’s Mayor has confirmed multiple people have died in the shooting at the Molson Coors’ corporate complex.