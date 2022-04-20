Multiple Arrests After Pursuits in Omaha and Lincoln
LINCOLN–(News Release Apr. 20)–Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested multiple people after pursuits in Omaha and Lincoln.
Tuesday, at approximately 6:20 p.m., a trooper observed a Mercury Mariner driving recklessly on Park Avenue, near 30th Street in Omaha. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but it was discontinued quickly out of concern for public safety. A few minutes later the trooper located the driver as she was exiting the vehicle at an apartment complex.
The driver, Chalecia Trotter, 22, of Omaha, was taken into custody without incident. She was lodged in Douglas County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and an outstanding warrant.
At approximately 1:55 a.m. Wednesday in Lincoln, a trooper observed a Ford F-150 speeding on Cornhusker near NW 4th Street. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle fled through residential streets before exiting the roadway and coming to a stop in a ditch. The driver then attempted to flee on foot, but he was apprehended quickly by the trooper. The entire pursuit lasted approximately five minutes.
The driver, James Fox, 49, of Hastings, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, DUI – 3rd Offense, reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, driving during revocation, and possession of an open alcohol container. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.