Multi-Vehicle Crash Late Monday Afternoon Between Lincoln and Waverly

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 26)—A multi-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon sent at least two people to the hospital, after a semi-truck rolled over onto another vehicle between Lincoln and Waverly.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin told KFOR News at the scene along Highway 6 between 98th and 112th streets the call came out just before 4:30pm. Aside from the semi, two passenger cars and a pickup truck with a trailer hauling equipment were involved in the collision. What led to the crash remains under investigation.

Houchin said one passenger was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition, via StarCare Helicopter. The semi driver was also hospitalized with what are believed to be non life threatening injuries. Other people involved were checked out but refused treatment.

As of 6pm Monday, traffic eastbound on Highway 6 was blocked off at 98th Street and westbound was shutdown at 112th Street.