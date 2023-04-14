Mudvayne prepping new music for first time in over a decade

For the first time in over a decade, new Mudvayne music is in the works.

In an Instagram post, frontman Chad Gray reveals he’s been demoing fresh material for the “Dig” outfit.

“This will be the first music we have released in 14 years!” Gray writes. “Still not exactly sure when it will release but yeah…it’s coming! Pretty insane when you look at that number.”

Mudvayne’s last album is 2009’s self-titled release, after which the band went on hiatus. They finally reunited in 2021.

In addition to the new tunes, you can look forward to Mudvayne’s upcoming Psychotherapy Sessions tour, kicking off in July.

