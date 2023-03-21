Mudvayne announces US summer tour

The reunited Mudvayne is hitting the road this summer for a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, dubbed the Psychotherapy Sessions, kicks off July 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will also feature the similarly reunited Coal Chamber on the bill, as well as Nonpoint, GWAR and Butcher Babies.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MudvayneOfficial.com.

Mudvayne reunited in 2021 after a decade-long hiatus. Last summer, they joined Rob Zombie for the Freaks on Parade tour.

