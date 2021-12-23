      Weather Alert

Mountain Lion Killed In Eastern Nebraska

Dec 23, 2021 @ 4:08pm

Arlington, NE (December 23, 2021) A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion, calling it “a first” in his 40-year career.

The mountain lion was struck northeast of Arlington, near the intersection of two county roads.

Robinson says the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will collect the carcass. The commission’s website says there are three breeding populations of mountain lions in western Nebraska, and a few roam other parts of the state. The number of mountain lions in Nebraska isn’t known, but the animals are more common in western states.

Tree And Lights Recycling Programs Offered Through Mid-January 2022

Blaze Events
Welcome to Rockville
2 weeks ago
Static X
3 months ago
Greta Van Fleet
1 month ago
Steve Vai
3 months ago
TOOL
3 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On