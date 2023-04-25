Motörhead announces ‘Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival ’07’ album

Motörhead has announced a new live album.

The set was recorded during the “Ace of Spades” outfit’s 2007 performance at Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival and is aptly titled Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival ’07. It’ll be released June 16.

Notably, Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival ’07 includes the first official release of Motörhead’s cover of Thin Lizzy‘s “Rosalie.” You can watch footage of the “Rosalie” performance streaming now on YouTube.

While Motörhead disbanded in 2015 following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, several archival pieces have been released since then. Most recently, an expanded version of the last Motörhead album, 2015’s Bad Magic, dropped earlier this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.