Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Tuesday Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–A 24-year-old man is in a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries, after his motorcycle and a truck collided just after noon on Tuesday west of 84th and “O” Street.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were sent out to the intersection of Russwood Boulevard and “O” Street and found that the truck was eastbound on “O” Street, turning northbound onto Russwood, when it collided with the motorcycle. What led to the crash remains under investigation as of 10am Wednesday.
Sgt. Vollmer said that the intersection was opened back up just before 4pm Tuesday and investigators are trying to find potential contributing factors that led to the crash. The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
ALSO READ: Crash Early Tuesday Afternoon In East Lincoln