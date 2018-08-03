Motorcyclist Killed
By Lincoln News
|
Aug 3, 2018 @ 7:28 AM

(AP)  A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on the southwest side of Omaha.  Medics and officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:35 p.m. Thursday.  Officers say the westbound motorcycle collided with an eastbound vehicle that was turning left, to the north.  The Omaha World-Herald reports that the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene and identified as Evan Welsh, of Omaha.  The other driver was identified as 17-year-old Dalton Glenn, of Omaha. It’s unclear whether Glenn was injured.

