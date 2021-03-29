Motorcyclist In Sunday Crash In Southern Lancaster County Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–New information Monday morning regarding a Sunday afternoon crash in southern Lancaster County reveals a motorcycle rider has died from her injuries.
The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News that 30-year-old Kaylean Gentry of Firth passed away from injuries she suffered in the crash along Highway 77 and West Princeton Road, just south of Princeton. According to NSP, Gentry’s motorcycle was northbound on Highway 77, when it left the roadway, lost control and rolled.
Gentry was taken by life-flight helicopter to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where she later passed away.
ALSO READ: Authorities investigating two Lincoln area crashes from over the weekend.