Motorcyclist In Critical Condition Following Collision Early Wednesday Morning

Early Wednesday morning, streets were shut down following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Lincoln Police said the crash happened at 1st Street and Nance Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

LPD said a 28-year-old man on a motorcycle collided with the driver of an SUV. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.