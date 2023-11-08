Motorcyclist Identified From Tuesday Night’s Deadly Crash in Southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–Lincoln Police have released new information into Tuesday night’s deadly crash between a westbound motorcycle and an eastbound SUV waiting to turn left at 70th and Nebraska Parkway.

On Wednesday morning, Captain Todd Kocian said the westbound motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Caleb Long of Hutchinson, Minnesota proceeded through when the traffic light was changing from yellow to red. Kocian says the SUV, driven by a 51-year-old woman, was in the eastbound lanes about to turn left at the time. She was treated for minor facial injuries.

Long was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced dead.