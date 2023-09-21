Motorcyclist Hurt In Wednesday Morning Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 21)–A crash between a truck and motorcycle Wednesday morning in southeast Lincoln caused some minor traffic issues.

Police Lt. Brian Golden tells KFOR News the motorcycle was eastbound on Old Cheney Road and collided with a westbound pickup about to turn southbound on to 58th Street. The motorcycle clipped the metal lift-gate of the truck. The 44-year-old motorcyclist from Lincoln was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.