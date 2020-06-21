Motorcyclist Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash On I-80 Near Omaha
Authorities say a man has died after his motorcycle was rear-ended on an Omaha highway. Omaha police said the impact of the early Saturday crash pushed the motorcycle 100 feet before stopping. Thirty-year-old-year-old Saw Htoo was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a lane on Interstate 80, where he was hit by a pickup truck.
Htoo was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the car and the driver of the truck weren’t hurt.